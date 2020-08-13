LifeStyle

4 natural remedies to deal with menstrual cramps

While menstrual cramps are rarely a cause for concern, when severe, they can disrupt normal activities.

Menstruation is a natural part of a woman’s life, but painful menstrual cramps are a very frustrating problem for many.



Menstrual cramps are due to a hormone-like substance called prostaglandin that causes the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation.



Cramps generally subside after the first two to three days of the period. Some women feel cramps just before the beginning of their period, too.



Below are some natural remedies to relieve menstrual pain:



Exercise:

You may think this is impossible considering that you are in pain and barely able to move, however, exercising increases circulation to the pelvic region and releases endorphins to counteract the prostaglandins which are the hormone-like substances that cause the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation.



Massaging with essential oils:



Massage therapy for about 20 minutes can help reduce menstrual pain. One study looked at women with period pain caused by endometriosis.



The study found that massages significantly reduced pain immediately and afterwards.



Massage therapy for menstruation involves pressing specific points while the therapist’s hands move around your abdomen, side, and back.

The ginger therapy:



Ginger is a wonder herb that can effectively ease menstrual cramps. This herb plays a key role in lowering the levels of the pain-causing prostaglandins.



It also helps fight fatigue associated with premenstrual syndrome and can make irregular periods regular.



To use, grate a small piece of ginger and boil it in a cup of water for five minutes. Strain it and add a little honey and lemon juice.



Drink this tea three times a day during your menstrual cycle.

The heat therapy:



Applying heat on the lower abdomen is the easiest way to control menstrual cramps. Heat helps relax the contracting muscles in the uterus.



For best results, place a hot water bottle over the lower part of your abdomen and lower back.



Apply the heat until you feel more comfortable. On the other hand, you can also soak a towel in water, wring out the excess water and then heat it in the microwave for one minute.

