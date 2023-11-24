4 popular 'Ghanaian-Nigerian' love affairs ever witnessed

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya, Nadia Buari and Jim Ikye

In the wake of the argument regarding Ghanaian women and their ‘silent’ desire for Nigerian men, we focus the spotlight on some female celebrities that have either dated or married a Nigerian.

Some of Ghana’s A-list female entertainers have at a point in their lives, been romantically involved with some Nigerian men.



Some of these relationships ended up in marriage while the others witnessed very scandalous breakups that went viral on social media.



Interestingly, all these relationships seem unforgettable as they keep popping up in recent discussions once in a while.



Let’s take a look at some 'Ghanaian-Nigerian celebrity love affairs' that took social media by storm



Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya



Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson's relationship was one of the most popular in the Ghanaian and Nigerian media.



The ex-lovers started dating in 2012, and their love was in the public eye, especially with events and shows they attended. However, their journey came to an end in 2015.





Yvonne Nelson, attributed their breakup to infidelity on the path of Iyanya, particularly triggered by the instance in which he was involved with actress Tonto Dikeh.



Nearly a decade after their split, issues regarding their relationship were brought back into the public domain after Yvonne Nelson released a memoir in which Iyanya was captured in a whole chapter.



Iyanya’s stance on their relationship was that it was beautiful, serious, and could’ve stood the test of time.



The Nigerian singer still has a tattoo of Yvonne Nelson on his body.



Nadia Buari and Jim Iyke





Ghanaian actress Nadia and Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke had one of the most enviable relationships social media ever witnessed.



Their relationship ended in 2013 but the actor came out to squash such rumours in 2014, and years later, Nadia flaunted she and her new partner’s twin babies online.



Jim Iyke and Nadia were said to have broken up due to rumors that the former had cheated severally on the Ghanaian actress.



Becca and Tobi







Becca’s marriage to a popular Nigerian music executive, Oluwatobi Sanni Daniels, took social media by surprise, as they had kept their courtship away from the public.



Becca married Sanni Daniel, Ice Prince’s former manager on 18 August 2018, in Accra.

7 months later, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl.



Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim







Ghanaian-Liberian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and Nigerian rapper Olusegun Olowookere (Iceberg Slim) dated from 2016 and broke up in 2018.



The ex-couple constantly inundated fans with lovey-dovey pictures, ‘baecations' and even got matching tattoos.



However, their relationship crashed like a ‘pack of poorly arranged cards’ sometime in 2018, when social media consistently witnessed intense trolling from both parties.



Cheating, disrespect and emotional abuse were some of the reasons Juliet gave for breaking up with the budding Nigerian singer.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







EB/NOQ