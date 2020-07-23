LifeStyle

4 reasons why drinking coconut water must be a routine

It’s tasty, refreshing and also happens to be good for you.

In recent years, coconut water has become a very trendy beverage.



What’s more, it’s loaded with several important nutrients, including minerals that most people don't get enough of.



Here are the reasons why drinking coconut water must be a routine.



Relieves hypertension



Regular intake of coconut water can relieve hypertension. The coconut meat (also called copra) can fight inflammation and heal wounds, just like the water.



Aids in weight-loss efforts

The fat content in coconut water is extremely low, so generous quantities can be consumed without the fear of immediately packing on the pounds.



It also suppresses the appetite and makes you feel full because of its rich nature.



Ultimate hangover remedy



Next time you overdo it and drink more than your belly can handle, consume coconut water to settle your stomach.



It will also replace those essential electrolytes that exit in the body if you experience bouts of frequent urination and vomiting.



Beneficial after prolonged exercise

Coconut water may be the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise.



Electrolytes are minerals that play several important roles in your body, including maintaining proper fluid balance.



They include potassium, magnesium, sodium and calcium.



Two studies found that coconut water restored hydration after exercise better than water and equal to high-electrolyte sports beverages

