4 reasons why you should eat more garlic

Garlic can kill the bacteria that leads to food poisoning

Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, used to prescribe garlic to treat a variety of medical conditions.

This herb-like vegetable offers significant benefits on the inside and out.



1. Protects your food



The antibacterial properties in fresh garlic can kill the bacteria that leads to food poisoning, including salmonella and E.coli. You shouldn’t use garlic as a substitute for proper food sanitation and food handling, though. (Source: health.clevelandclinic.org)



2. Prevents heart disease



Consuming garlic on a daily basis (in food or raw) helps to lower cholesterol levels because of the anti-oxidant properties of Allicin. It is also immensely beneficial to regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels. It is essential to remember that the sulphur-containing compound Allicin tends to lose its medicinal properties when garlic is cooked whole. It is imperative to consume garlic raw or semi-cooked to derive any of its benefits. (Source: food.ndtv.com)

3. It supports a healthy immune system



You have the vitamin C in raw garlic to thank for this one. For a more savory immunity booster than oranges, incorporate some raw garlic into your meals. (Source: wellandgood.com)



4. Treat athlete’s foot



Garlic also fights fungus. If you have athlete’s foot, soak your feet in garlic water or rub raw garlic on your feet to attack the itch-causing fungus. (Source: health.clevelandclinic.org)