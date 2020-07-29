LifeStyle

4 struggles people in a relationship never talk about

There are a number of things that happen in relationships but the people in them don’t exactly talk about. Lol. It’s nothing really serious but here are 4 struggles they can all relate to.

Having to buy gifts even when you’re broke



In as much as it’s not exactly “by-force” you just know deep down in your heart that your partner would be expecting something other than your presence and so you need to get money to buy that little something; even if you’re broke.



Struggles with whether or not when someone gives you a compliment, it’s flirting



It’s always hard to know how to acknowledge compliments, especially those from the opposite sex. You have to keep your responses respectful and move on so nobody starts getting any ideas or it seems as if you’re leading people on.



Insecurities

Almost everyone is in this boat. A lot of people see what you see in your partner and so there will always be suitors. The insecurities get even worse if your partner is very good looking. Everyone wants a piece of them. You trust your partner but sometimes, it feels like the part of you that is jealous will win.



Balancing friendships and spending time with your partner gets hard



It’s always hard. You want to spend every free time with your partner but you still want to go out and have fun with friends. It can be a struggle sometimes but you just have to make a conscious effort to be there for both sides.



What other struggle did we leave out? Let us know in the comments section.

