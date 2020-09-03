Entertainment

40 and fabulous: Joselyn Dumas glows in after birthday photos

Actress, Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

Whether she is hosting an award show, judging duties or attending a red-carpet event, the gorgeous actress doesn't shy away from giving us her best looks.



The award-winning actress turned 40 years last Monday, August 31, 2020, and threw a party to mark her day. The party saw in attendance several celebrities from the country.



In a "Thank You" message to her well-wishers, Joselyn is glowing in some photos on her 'gram.

Adorned in blue pencil outfit, Joselyn went for a nude stiletto to match her glowing skin.



We love her blonde hair, flawless makeup and the accessories make her look stunning.





