4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Kuami Eugene won three awards on the night

The 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards has been held in Accra. This year's edition of the scheme dedicated to recognising music video productions in Ghana was held on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, King Promise, Adina were among the winners.



Below is the full list of nominees and the respective winners. The winners are in italics.



Best Hip Hop Video



• ‘Nonsense’ by Medikal



• ‘Cold’ by Joey B ft. Sarkodie



• ‘Gimme Way’ by Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright



• ‘Get A Life’ by Obibini



• ‘Yie Yie’ by Okesse 1



• ‘Atta Adwoa’ by Bosom P-Yung



• ‘Ekorso’ by Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog and Ypee



• ‘Best Rapper’ by Amerado



• ‘Otan Hunu’ by Dead Peepol



• ‘Live From 233’ by Kwesi Arthur



• ‘Kyre’ by Kimilist



• ‘On the Street’ by Kweku Smoke *WINNER



Best Hiplife Video



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo *WINNER



• ‘Independent Lady’ by Yaw Berk



• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame



• ‘Turn On The Lights’ by Kwesi Arthur



• ‘Magyi’ by Sefa



• ‘One Man’ by KiDi ft. Adina



• ‘Duna’ by Eazzy ft. Quamina MP



• ‘Wayo’ by Zeetm



Best Highlife Video



• ‘Player’ by Sefa



• ‘Forever’ by Gyakie



• ‘Okomfour Kwadee’ by Fameye



• ‘Sisa’ by King Promise



• ‘Kyr3 Me’ by Kofi Jamar



• ‘One Man’ by KiDi ft. Adina



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene *WINNER



• ‘Party’ by Sista Afia ft. Fameye



• ‘Asa Bone’ by Lord Paper



• ‘Sobolo’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘BTS’ by Kofi Kinaata



• ‘Odo Nti’ by Killbeatz ft. Ofori Amponsah and King Promise



Most Popular Video



• ‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B *WINNER



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche



• ‘Otan Hunu’ by Dead Peepol



• ‘Sore’ by Yaw Tog ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd



• ‘Atta Adwoa’ by Bosom P-Yung



• ‘Putuu’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise

• ‘Money’ by Kweku Flick



• ‘Enjoyment’ by KiDi



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene



Best Male Video



• ‘Cold’ by Joey B ft. Sarkodie



• ‘Speed Up’ by Fameye



• ‘Turn Up’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi



• ‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘ Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame



• ‘Sisa’ by King Promise *WINNER



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Odo’ by Medikal ft. King Promise



• ‘Turn On The Lights’ by Kwesi Arthur



• ‘Ajei’ by D Black ft O.T Genasis and DopeNation



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



Best Female Video



• ‘Libilibi’ by Sister Deborah



• ‘Badder Than’ by Mona4Real



• ‘Megyi’ by S3fa



• ‘Emergency’ by Wendy Shay ft. Bosom P-Yung



• ‘Fire’ by Lady Jay



• ‘Wonua’ by Ak Songstress



• ‘ Party’ by Sista Afia ft. Fameye



• ‘Do It’ by Akiyana



• ‘Goddess’ by Tiisha



• ‘Talk To Your Boyfriend’ by Enam



• ‘Cheat’ by Eno Barony ft. Kelvyn Boy



• ‘Die For You’ by Cina Soul



• ‘Forever’ by Gyakie



• ‘Why’ by Adina *WINNER



Best Group



• Keche – No Dulling *WINNER



• DopeNation



• Zeetm



• Dead Peepol



New Lords



• Kwame Yogot



• Kiki Marley



• Malcolm Nuna



• Nanky *WINNER



• Sunshine Soldier



• Lasmid



• Nina Ricchie



Best Storyline



• ‘Asew’ by Kweysi Swat



• ‘Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame



• ‘One Man’ by KiDi ft. Adina



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene *WINNER

• ‘La Gba Gbe’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘To Be A Man’ by Y Blaq



• ‘Handcuff’ by Queen Eshun



• ‘Commot’ by Worlasi



• ‘Long Story’ by Bless



• ‘Paper’ by Sista Afia



Best Photography Video



• ‘The One’ by Efya



• ‘Kpa’ by Okyame Kwame



• ‘Momo’ by Kelvyn Boy



• ‘Kyr3 Me’ by Kofi Jamar



• ‘Commot’ by Worlasi



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuame Eugene



• ‘XXL; by Gidochi



• ‘Don’t Stop’ by Mista Myles



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



• ‘On The Streets’ by Kweku Smoke



• ‘Baddest Boss’ by MzVee



• ‘Adunlei’ by Abeana *WINNER



Big Tune



• ‘La Hustle Remix’ by Medikal ft. Cris Waddle and Joey B



• Putuu’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘Ekorsu’ by Kofi Jamar



• ‘Sore’ by Yaw Tog ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd



• ‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi *WINNER



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Forever’ by Gyakie



• ‘ Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise



Best Discovery



• Lumi



• Teflon Flexx



• Okese 1



• Tiisha



• Bosom Pyung



• Kofi Jamar



• Herman Suede



• Larusso



• AMG Armani



• Mona4real



• Enam



• Ishak Spark



• Yaw Tog *WINNER



• Mishasha



Best Reggae/Dancehall Video



• ‘Too Much’ by Epixode



• ‘ Neighbour’ by Jupitar



• ‘Tuff Skin’ by Wendy Shay

• ‘Forever’ by Samini



• ‘Journey’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘Make It’ by Ishak Spark



• ‘Killy Killy Remix’ by Larusso ft. Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur *WINNER



• ‘Mi Dey Up’ by Kofi Jamar



• ‘Me Mpaebo’ by Ras Kuuku



• ‘Why’ by Adina



• ‘Only’ by Kiaani



Most Influential Artist



• Sarkodie



• Kuami Eugene



• KiDi



• D Black



• Stonebwoy



• Medikal *WINNER



• King Promise



• Yaw Tog



Best Special Effect Video



• ‘Goddess’ by Tiisha



• ‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy *WINNER



• ‘Fire’ by Lady Jay



• ‘Come Home’ by Okyeame Kwame ft. Sizzla Kalonji



• ‘Hit’ by Wendy Shay



• ‘Long Story’ by Bless



• ‘Turn Up’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



• ‘Adunlei’ by Abeana



Best Choreography Video



• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche



• ‘Asabone’ by Lord Paper ft Bosom P-Yung



• ‘Fire’ by Lady Jay *WINNER



• ‘Nkomo’ by AK Songstress



• ‘Network’ by Bisa KDei



• ‘Turn Up’ by Kuame Eugene



• ‘This Year’ by Mr Drew ft. Medikal



• ‘Bardo’ by Article Wan



• ‘Duna’ by Eazzy ft. Quamina MP



• ‘No Noise’ by Guru



• ‘Magye’ by S3fa



Best Edited Video



• ‘Why’ by Adina



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene *WINNER



• ‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘Who Are You’ by MzVee



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



• ‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft Joey B



• ‘Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise



• ‘ Kyre Me’ by Kofi Jamar



• ‘BTS’ by Kofi Kinaata

• ‘Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame



• ‘Style’ by Kelvynboy



• ‘Duna’ by Eazzy ft. Quamina MP



• ‘XXL’ by Gidochi



• ‘Rich Gyal Anthem’ by Fantana



Best Directed Video



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame *WINNER



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



• ‘On The Street’ by Kweku Smoke



• ‘La Gba Gbe’ by Stonebwoy



• ‘Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise



• ‘Goddess’ by Tiisha



• ‘Why’ by Adina



• ‘Too Much’ by Epixode



Best African Act



• Burna Boy (Nigeria)



• Wizkid (Nigeria) *WINNER



• Davido (Nigeria)



• Master KG (South Africa)



• Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)



• Innoss’B (DRC)



Best Collaboration Video



• ‘Saucy’ by Freda Rhymz ft. Sista Afia



• ‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B



• ‘Thank God’ by DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata



• ‘One Man’ by KiDi ft. Adina



• ‘Ajei’ by D-Black ft. O.T Genasis and DopeNation



• ‘Baajo’ by Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy



• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘Cold’ by Joey B ft. Sarkodie



• ‘Party’ by Sister Afia ft. Fameye



• ‘ Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene *WINNER



• ‘On The Street’ by Kweku Smoke



Overall Best Video



• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene



• ‘Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame



• ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo



• ‘On The Street’ by Kweku Smoke



• ‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy *WINNER



• ‘Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise



• ‘Baddest Boss’ by MzVee



• ‘Why’ by Adina



• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



• ‘One Man’ by KiDi ft Adina