4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021: Full nominees list

Now in its 11th year, the video awards platform, which is organized by 4Syte TV held in partnership with MTN Ghana, recognizes outstanding music videos across the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.
The 2021 MVAs will reward music released between 1st January and 31st December 2020.
Kuami Eugene scored the most nominations with 13 nods. He is followed by Stonebwoy with 11 nominations. Kidi also secured 9 nominations.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Hiphop Video
Medikal- nonsense,
JoeyB FT Sarkodie - cold
Sarkodie - gimme way
Obibini- get a life
Okesse 1 – yie yie
Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa,
Kofi Jamar - ekorso
Amerado - best raper
Dead Peepol- otanhunu
Kwesi Arthur – live from 233
Kimilist – kyr3
Kweku Smoke- on the street
Best Hiplife Video
Sarkodie - happy day
Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo
Yaw Berk- independent lady remix
Keche - no dulling
Kuami Eugene - open gate
Okyeame Kwame – kpa
Kwesi Arthur– turn on the lights
Sefa – magyi
Kidi- , one man
Eazzy – duna
Zeetm – wayo
Best Highlife Video
Sefa player
Gyakie - forever
Fameye- okomfour kwadee
King Promise -sisa
Kofi Jama - kyre me
Kidi – one man
Kuami Eugene – open gate
SistaAfia - party
LordPaper -asa b)ne
Stonebwoy – sobolo
Kofi kinaata - bts
Killbeat- odo nti
Most Popular Video
Medikal - la hustle remix
Sarkodie - happy day
Keche - no dulling
Dade People - otan hunu
Yaw Tog - sori
Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa
Stonebwoy – putuu
Darkovibes - inna song
Kweku Flick– money
Kidi – enjoyment
Kuami Eugene - open gate
Best Male Video
JoeyB – cold
Fameye - speed up
Kuami Eugene - turn up
Kidi - say cheese
Stonebwoy - everlasting
Okyeame Kwame - kpa
King promise – sisa
Sarkodie - happy day
Medikal – odo
Kwesi Arthur – turn on the lights
D-black – ADJEII
Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo
Best Female Video
SisterDeborah- SOMEBODY
Mona 4real - baddar
Sefa - megyi
Wendy Shay - emegency,
Lady Jay - fire
AK Songstress - WON