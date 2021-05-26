4sytetv music video awards 2021: Full Nominees list

Mtn 4sytetv music video awards 2021

Now in its 11th year, the video awards platform, which is organized by 4StyeTv held in partnership with MTN Ghana, recognizes outstanding music videos across the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

The 2021 MVAs will reward music released between 1st January and 31st December 2020.



Kuami Eugene scored the most nominations with 13 nods. He is followed by Stonebwoy with 11 nominations. Kidi also secured 9 nominations.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Best Hiphop Video



Medikal- nonsense,



JoeyB FT Sarkodie - cold



Sarkodie - gimme way



Obibini- get a life



Okesse 1 – yie yie



Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa,



Kofi Jamar - ekorso



Amerado - best raper



Dead Peepol- otanhunu



Kwesi Arthur – live from 233



Kimilist – kyr3

Kweku Smoke- on the street



Best Hiplife Video



Sarkodie - happy day



Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo



Yaw Berk- independent lady remix



Keche - no dulling



Kuami Eugene - open gate



Okyeame Kwame – kpa



Kwesi Arthur– turn on the lights



Sefa – magyi



Kidi- , one man



Eazzy – duna



Zeetm – wayo



Best Highlife Video



Sefa player

Gyakie - forever



Fameye- okomfour kwadee



King Promise -sisa



Kofi Jama - kyre me



Kidi – one man



Kuami Eugene – open gate



SistaAfia - party



LordPaper -asa b)ne



Stonebwoy – sobolo



Kofi kinaata - bts



Killbeat- odo nti



Most Popular Video



Medikal - la hustle remix



Sarkodie - happy day



Keche - no dulling

Dade People - otan hunu



Yaw Tog - sori



Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa



Stonebwoy – putuu



Darkovibes - inna song



Kweku Flick– money



Kidi – enjoyment



Kuami Eugene - open gate



Best Male Video



JoeyB – cold



Fameye - speed up



Kuami Eugene - turn up



Kidi - say cheese



Stonebwoy - everlasting



Okyeame Kwame - kpa

King promise – sisa



Sarkodie - happy day



Medikal – odo



Kwesi Arthur – turn on the lights



D-black – ADJEII



Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo



Best Female Video



SisterDeborah- SOMEBODY



Mona 4real - baddar



Sefa - megyi



Wendy Shay - emegency,



Lady Jay - fire



AK Songstress - WON