4th Happy Man Bitters Music Awards ends on high note as Charger Limited CEO pledges more support

The music awards festival is organised by One Love Entertainment and sponsored by Happy Man Bitters

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charger Limited Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has pledged continuous support to the entertainment industry in the Upper East Region as the company sponsored the 4th successful edition of the Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards.

The 2022 edition which was held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga brought together players in the entertainment industry in the region, media personalities, music lovers and the business community.



The annual music awards festival is organised by One Love Entertainment and headline sponsored by Happy Man Bitters. The night was electrified with live performances from notable singers and music groups in the Upper East Region with many grabbing various awards under the 30 categories outlined under this year's edition.



Speaking at the event, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey applauded the organisers of the event and all relevant stakeholders in the entertainment industry for their role in the success of the awards scheme.



He noted that over the recent past, there have been significant improvements in the entertainment, arts and craft industry in the Upper East Region with many talented musicians exuding their creativity, talents and passion.



According to him, the region is endowed with lots of music talents who must be supported and marketed to accelerate the growth of the industry.

"Next year's edition, we as a company will bring Happy Man water to sponsor this event. I don't want to see other brands of water taking advantage of this prestigious award," he disclosed. Over 15 musicians, sound engineers and video directors went away with various awards and prizes.



The Overall Artist of the Year went to Pandy as he also bagged the Most Popular Song of the Year Award. Soorebia grabbed Digital Artist of the Year and Hip Pop Song of the Year while gospel singer Elvis Nsoyine got Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Rockcity, a popular music group from Bongo was awarded Afrobeats Song of the Year and also Fan Army of the Year.



Other awardees included Gabriel Atamina, AmenEast Gospel, JahBone, Rita Ademolga amongst others. The Overall Artist of the Year gets a project fund of GHC 20,022.00 from Happy Man Bitters to directly enhance his music career as he will also receive products from Charger Limited with possible opportunities of partnership with Charger Limited for mutual growth.







Pandy who again won the most popular song of the year will be given a cash prize of GHC5000.00 and a whole year’s supply of products from Happy Man Bitters.

Also, the winner of the Gospel Song of the Year will be rewarded with a top-notch music video, a possible collaboration with an A-list gospel artist from the south and a Cash prize of GHC 4000.00 while the New Act of the Year will be given a GHC 500 monthly stipend for a year.







