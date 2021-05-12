5 Ghanaian artistes releasing an album this year

Artiste who are expected to release albums in 2021

2020 was a year that took some unexpected turn with the Covid-19 global pandemic shaping the world and forcing many artiste to quickly change their plans of releasing their projects and some even going on tour.

The year 2020 gave us fewer musical projects, although some artist such as Adina, Kelvyn Boy decided to not care about the impact of the pandemic and still went ahead to release their debut project, some also decided to just push out collection of songs they have not released in a while.



KiDi released the BLUE E.P which consists of songs that didn’t make it to his debut album which became a standout project last year with ‘Say Cheese’ becoming a chart-topping single and also starting the Say Cheese challenge



However, 2021 seems to be a promising year with the world opening up and everything seems to be going back to normal, artist who decided not to release their respective albums are now dropping hints and trailers for their forthcoming projects.



We focus on the highly anticipated projects from five Ghanaian artists, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi, Juls, D-Black.



Sarkodie – No Pressure



I guess the title speaks for itself, Africa’s most awarded rapper Sarkodie feels ‘No Pressure’ dropping his seventh studio album.



The Tema-born rapper announced the album on his famous Twitter feed which quickly became the talk on the app and had fans anxiously waiting for the album which so far has been scheduled for July 9th.

According to Sarkodie, the album will be executive produced by him and KJ Spio a team member in the Sarkcess Music team. Fans of Sarkodie have little to complain about as the Rapper has released a lot of singles with ‘No Fugazy’ being his last single released.



In October last year, Sarkodie held a Sarkcess writing camp with the likes of Nigerian Rapper Zlatan Ibile, Rexxie, EFYA, Quamina MP, Fameye and more.



The writing camp quickly gave fans hope of the rapper releasing a project and thankfully it has been confirmed.



King Promise – Believe (Titled not confirmed)



With his debut album ‘As Promised’ receiving positive reviews from critics, fans have been waiting on his sophomore album which is believed to be out this year.



King Promise became everyone’s favorite voice after his breakout hit ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Abena’ and has since been releasing chart-topping singles and featuring on almost every major project.



The Nungua born singer last released ‘Alright’ which featured Shatta Wale in December 2020 and has since not released any more music but with his first single for this year dropping this Thursday, fans can expect more in the coming days.

According to King Promise ‘Slow Down’ which is his first single in 2021 is also the first single off his forthcoming sophomore album as he announced on Twitter.



KiDi – The Golden Boy



With two incredible projects out so far ‘Sugar’ and ‘Blue EP’, Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as Kidi has so far a great catalog of music and has prepared another project which is scheduled for release this June.



Titled ‘The Golden Boy’ the ‘Say Cheese’ singer has so far released a single from the album titled ‘Touch It’ and also debuted his new blonde hair which compliments his light-skinned color.



Kidi ended the year 2020 with two of his songs – ‘Enjoyment’ and ‘Say Cheese’ earning the number and two positions respectively on Bangers of the Year 2020. KiDi’s 2020 highlights also include his song ‘Say Cheese’ off the ‘Blue’ EP debuting at number 15 on UK’s Official Afrobeat chart Top 20 initiated by AfroNation.



In addition, the crooner collaborated with Teddy Riley, the Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist on the remix of ‘Say Cheese.’



The song made its debut on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart at number 15.

Juls – Title N/A



British-Ghanaian record producer, disc jockey, and musician Juls is finally releasing a full-length tape and yes you heard that right a full album not mixtape or E.P.



Juls who has produced some of the biggest Afrobeats records across the world like ‘Skin Tight’, ‘So Mi So’, ‘True Love’, and more has had a busy year producing for Wizkid on his Made In Lagos album and more has finally finished his debut album.



The announcement on Twitter was received with excitement from fans of the record producer.



With ‘Leap of Faith’, ‘Ojekoo’ and ‘Colours’ as his three projects so far, Jul’s debut album is something every Afrobeat music lover has been waiting on for a very long time.



‘Chance’ which featured Tay Iwar and Projexx was released as possibly the first single off the upcoming album which we still do not have a name for it yet and no release date.



D-Black – Loyalty The Album Series

Combining music and business and also doubling up as label executive is not an easy task but rapper D-Black makes it look easy on the eye.



The ‘Kotomoshi’ hit-maker has released the official release date for his Loyalty The Album series. According to D-Black, the first album will be released on May 14th and the second instalment on October 29th making it two huge projects in a year.



The track-list makes the album a highly anticipated one with almost every Ghanaian favourite artist being featured; EFYA, Quamina MP, S3fa, Simi, Ice Prince, Kofi Jamar, Stonebwoy, Darko Vibes and more.



The ‘Seihor’ hit-maker will executive produce the album with production credits from Killbeatz, Speroach Beats, DJ Breezy, Rony Turn Me Up and more.



With only five months into the new year, it looks like we will definitely be filling up our playlist with more music and projects.