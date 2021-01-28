5 crazy scandals that made Cecilia Marfo unpopular

Gospel singer, Prophetess, Cecilia Marfo

Prior to the recent development where Cecilia Marfo openly snatched a microphone from Joyce Blessing who was ministering on stage, the prophetess had been in the spotlight for similar treatments said to have been meted out to other personalties.

Like a #me-too movement, some of these people have one way or the other recounted their experiences with the 'self-acclaimed’ prophetess following her encounter with Joyce Blessing.



From publicly humiliating people without remorse to plotting to diminish people’s careers, Cecilia Marfo has indeed courted controversies.



1. Cecilia Marfo publicly slaps Brother Sammy six times



In 2017, Cecilia Marfo allegedly slapped Brother Sammy and splashed water on him at a worship concert in Kumasi.



Per Brother Sammy's narration, he had just reached the venue for the event when Cecilia Marfo jumped from the stage and started rebuking him, saying he is possessed by an evil spirit.

To seemingly exorcise the evil spirit, Cecilia Marfo poured bottles of water on Brother Sammy, tore his necklace with the cross of Jesus Christ on it, and slapped him about six times in the full glare of the gathering.







2. Cecilia Marfo allegedly writes names of colleagues on 50cedis notes and buries it



In a series of supposed revelations made by her associate pastor, Cecilia Marfo was accused of casting a spell on some of her colleagues in the gospel music industry in a bid to destroy their careers.



She was alleged to have written down names of some gospel artists including Brother Sammy, Gifty Osei, Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Asamoah, Celina Boateng and many more on the cedi note.





3. Cecilia Marfo allegedly requests her cook’s manhood be placed in her hands for prayers



In 2019, Cecilia Marfo’s former cook, among others, accused her boss of sexual harassment.



The cook recalled an instance where the gospel musician told him to put his manhood in her palm following a revelation.





4. Cecilia Marfo accused of spitting in the mouth of her church members as a means of deliverance



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong once accused Cecilia Marfo of spitting into people’s mouths as part of what she terms as healing.



In June 2020 during NET2TV’s “The Seat” show, Mr. Agyapong claimed he had information about some ‘disgusting’ ways Cecilia Marfo treats her congregants.



5. Cecilia Marfo accused of sleeping with her driver and two pastors



Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy accused Cecilia Marfo of having sexual affairs with her driver and two other pastors.

In a Facebook live video, he said:



“She has slept with her driver and two pastors. Her church collapsed because she would spit in church members' mouths and whip them with canes.”



It is instructive to note that Cecilia Marfo has not been reported to have responded to these allegations.



