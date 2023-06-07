5 critical things Sonnie Badu said in his letter to Nogokpo elders

Sonnie Badu

On the back of a 14-day ultimatum given by the chiefs and residents of Nogokpo for Bishop Charles Agyinasare to report and engage in peace talks or face their wrath after the preacher described the town as the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region, Sonnie Badu shared an open letter to Nogokpo.

Below are the five critical things he mentioned in the said letter.



1. Agyinasare’s clarification was characterised by wisdom



In his attempt to douse the raging fire, the gospel musician said the Perez Dome pastor has clarified his remarks and that, according to Sonnie Badu, should suffice.



Sonnie Baddu wrote: “Bishop came back and explained into details (with wisdom), how the event transpired; and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bares Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region.”



Archbishop Agyinasare clarified during the May 28 service that his remarks were never intended to disparage the people of Nogokpo or the Volta Region as a whole. He emphasized that he merely aimed to recount a personal experience from when he conducted a crusade in that area.

The preacher said: “I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.



“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao – I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole.



“I have had a cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region – my wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta and two of my biological children bear Ewe names – all the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people, but to elucidate the principles of divine protection to congregants.”



2. Bishop’s description during his sermon wasn’t strange



Sonnie Badu said it was not strange for anyone to describe the town as such because it is no news that people shiver at the mention of Volta gods.

“Sirs, in all honesty, I don’t think what Bishop described in his sermon was strange to any of us. The first time - I ever heard of your town, was when A media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods ????



“Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, because every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated - they can cause mischief…” the gospel musician said.



3. Bishop’s philanthropic activities in Volta region



Sonnie Badu appeared puzzled over why a letter was issued by the elders of Nogokpo following Bishop Agyinasare’s remarks but have been silent on some life-saving gestures the preacher had done in the community.



He said: “With that being said, Sirs, I believe Bishop has done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region (and there has not been any press release on his philanthropy).”

4. Nogokpo concert



Sonnie Badu expressed his desire to hold a concert in Nogokpo as he concluded his letter.



He said: “In conclusion, I think this is a perfect time for use to know more about your btown and all the good things going on there… I come in love and one day I will like to visit nogokpo for a concert ????️..”



5. Building a school for Nogokpo



He suggested to Agyinasare to build a school for the community.

He wrote: "Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo to add to what they already have. We know how the story will be told for years to come. The people were upset and so he built a school to show love ???"