5 extra things all men want in a relationship

According to the author, a woman has to change her perspective on what men truly want

Men are often reluctant to talk about their needs in intimate relationships.

They often find it difficult to commit because they are afraid that their social independence and self-sufficiency are being threatened.



To overcome this, your relationship has to be reshaped to fulfil his needs – even those he doesn’t realize he has.



A woman has to change her perspective on what men truly want, so she can meet these needs and help the relationship move forward.



Read through these tips and I promise you won’t see your relationship through the same spectacle again.



Praise and approval

A meaningful percentage of men come with the worry that their partners seldom let them know what they like about them. Men have disreputably tender egos.



They need constant reassurance about themselves, their carrier paths, sexual proficiency, how attractive they are among other things. So ladies empty your praise banks make it rain on your men.



Respect



Love in the eyes of men is how you respect him. If a man feels his partner doesn’t respect his mission and goals in life, he will have no other choice but to distance himself from her. If he feels you disapprove of his life choices or anything he believes to integral to his personality, he will find it difficult loving or trusting you.



Sense of sexual connection

Humanity at large connect better through sex and communication, women connect better through communication and men through sex.



A man would initiate sex just to make sure his partner is still sexually available to him. So dear women (man-loving creatures) is he throws this bone, the mere act of kissing him deeply and romantically reciprocating his actions would make him feel loved.



Space



Studies have proven that women are drawn towards intimacy whilst men are drawn towards independence. There’s no perfect balance to be found here.



But regardless suffocating a man with failing to give him the same space is a catalyst to the ending of your relationship.

Men need a breathing room a relationship, time with friends, time for hobbies, whiles striving for your relationship to be goals remember to make him breathe (space).



Physical touch



Coming up behind your man and touching him on the neck, and hair while he’s nose deep in a task makes him feels as loved as if he’d just had penetrative sex, depending on his current mood.



This gesture is interpreted as physical love - in other words, you are telling him how much you love him and how he means the world to you.