5 facts about Gifty Boakye, the popular ex-girlfriend of Thomas Partey who is dating another footballer

Gifty Boakye is a US-based Ghanaian model cum enterpreneur

Gifty Boakye is currently in the spotlight for dating another footballer following her break up with, Black Stars-Arsenal player, Thomas Partey in 2022.

Columbus Crew right winger cum Ghanaian player, Yaw Yeboah, is her new catch, and this was captured in her announcement of their newfound relationship on social media.



Gifty is well noted as Thomas Partey’s girlfriend who was allegedly smuggled into the Black Stars camp at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



But how well do you know the Ghanaian model who seems to have a special interest in footballers?



Here are some facts you probably do not know about Miss Gifty Boakye



She is a Ghanaian-US citizen

Earlier in an interview with the director of philanthropy for Afrochela, now referred to as Afrofuture, Gifty disclosed her dual citizenship while emphasizing its value.



“I am blessed to experience the duality of being both Ghanaian and American, and I strongly believe that cultural nuances can be expressed, explored, and explained. My goal is to work for the greater good, uplift people, enhance the quality of life for the vulnerable, promote peace, and build bridges towards gender equality,” she stated.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and a Master of Arts degree in Global Development and social Justice from St. Johns University in New York



A few months ago, Gifty Boakye celebrated a significant milestone by bagging a Master of Arts degree in Global Development and Social Justice from St. John’s University in New York.



Prior to that, she studied Communication for her Bachelor’s degree at the same institution.

She is an award-winning commercial model



Gifty Boakye was awarded the ‘Local Model of the Year' at the 2019 African Entertainment Awards USA and was a finalist in the 2022 World Supranational beauty contest.



During her college days, she began modeling for local photographers and gained recognition for her beauty and photogenic qualities.



Gifty owns a clothing brand



In 2017, Gifty founded her brand, NATIVE, with the aim of encouraging blacks to embrace and showcase their cultural roots without judgment.

NATIVE is a popular fashion brand that promotes and exudes Africaness.



She runs an NGO



Gifty Boakye established a non-profit organization (NGO) named ‘Sisters Love and Admire Yourself’ (S.L.A.Y) in 2017.



The philanthropic gesture is to enable her to make a positive contribution to the growth and development of the society.



