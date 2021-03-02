5 important health benefits of coconut water

Coconut has a lot of vital nutrients

Coconut water has become a very trendy beverage in recent years. It’s tasty, refreshing, and has loads of benefits to your health.

Coconut has a lot of vital nutrients, including minerals that most people don’t get enough of.



Here are some health benefits of consuming coconut water.



1. Serves as a Good Source of Several Nutrients



Coconuts grow on large palm trees which are scientifically known as Cocos nucifera.

Despite the name, coconut is botanically considered to be a fruit rather than a nut.



Coconut water forms naturally within the fruit and holds 94% water with very little fat.



Coconut water is a good source of fiber, vitamin C and several important minerals such as Carbohydrate, Magnesium, Manganese, Potassium, Sodium, and Calcium, all these nutrients play a very important role in maintaining a healthy body.



2. May Have Benefits Against Diabetes

Coconut water may reduce blood sugar levels. It contains 3 grams of fiber and digestible carb content of only 6 grams per cup, therefore it can easily fit into a meal plan for persons with diabetes.



It is also a good source of magnesium, which may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels in individuals who are infected with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.



3. Beneficial After Prolonged Exercise



Coconut water could fit for the perfect beverage which can restore hydration and replenish electrolytes that are lost during exercise.

Electrolytes are defined as minerals that play some relevant roles in the body, including maintaining proper fluid balance. They are made up of potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium.



4. Delicious Source of Hydration



Coconut water has this slightly sweet taste and nutty flavour. In addition, it is fairly low in calories and carbs.



The water is most refreshing when it comes directly from the coconut. You could simply press a straw into the liquid and start drinking.

Or better still you could also store it in your refrigerator to chill then you sit back and enjoy that chilled natural sweetness.



5. It is believed to treat erectile dysfunction



Coconut as mentioned earlier is rich in potassium, which is essential for proper erectile functioning and any deficiency in it can contribute to your decreased sexual performance.



Replenish your body with sufficient potassium by consuming coconut water regularly in order to maintain the electrolyte balance of your body.