5 intriguing facts about Aisha Modi you probably didn't know

Aisha Modi popularly known as 'She loves Stonebwoy'

Apart from gaining a knack for her constant rants on social media, the first thing that comes to mind when Aisha Modi’s name is been mentioned is that she is the biggest fan of Stonebwoy.

Aisha is widely known as a ‘loudmouth’ in the Ghanaian entertainment industry primarily because she is associated with some big brands in the industry and claims to have supported some well-established artistes as well.



Although she is very vocal, there are lots of hidden facts about this woman that is not privy to the public.



For instance, issues relating to her wealth, husband, age, and many others have been questioned by a section of the public who believe she has been consistently lying about her personal information.



Until recently, many thought she was Stonebwoy’s manager until the dancehall artiste came out to boldly state that she isn’t.



With that being said, let’s take a ride through some things you probably might not know about Aisha Modi (She loves Stonebwoy)

Aisha Modi is currently managing Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani, Kwesi Slay, and King Jerry



Asides, being a Stonebwoy fan, she is also a manager. Aisha landed her first international gig as a manager to Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani in January 2021.



The news was carried by various blogs, coupled with an official post made by herself and validated by the Kenyan singer.



Prior to the development, the two have had a very close relationship lately as they are mostly seen commenting and reacting to each other’s posts. She also promotes most of her works and posts videos of them together.



On the other hand, Kweku Slay and King jerry who are both Ghanaian artistes have been working with Aisha for a while now.

They are mostly captured together during studio sessions and some events. Aisha has boldly written on the profile section of her social media accounts that she is responsible for these two Ghanaian artistes.



She has two sons with different men



Aisha currently has two kids with two different men. In an interview with Delay in October 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb, she disclosed having a son with her ex-husband Ofori Amponsah.



On the same platform, she also established that she has a son with a rich Muslim chief called ‘Abass Sariki’. The man in question is the godfather of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



She got married at age 18

Aisha Modi in October 2020 disclosed that she got married to Ghanaian highlife musician Ofori Amponsah at the age of 18.



The marriage she recounted, lasted for a few years and crashed in 2012 due to some unresolvable issues.



“I got married to Ofori Amponsah at age 18 when I had my first child who is currently 16 years. This marriage lasted for a few years and after that, we reunited as friends and I also helped him on a few of his projects. I have known Ofori Amponsah for almost 17 years. He is my first boyfriend who broke my virginity so we have a great bond. We are currently good friends,” she told Delay.



Aisha’s East Legon residence was a gift from Rev. Obofuor and wife



The ‘Stonebwoy freak’ once disclosed in an interview with Delay that the 4-bedroom house in which she currently lives was gifted to her by Rev. Obofour and his wife queen Ciara.

She also revealed that a total of 5-plots of land situated at East Legon was added by the couple afterward.



Aisha currently owns two Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz C300 and Nissan Rogue



It could be recalled that Aisha in an interview with Delay sometime in 2020 revealed that she is the proud owner of a Range Rover, Mercedes Benz C300, and Nissan Rogue.



Recently a brand new Range Rover Velar has been added to her fleet of cars by one of her adopted sons.



In a social media post, she showcased the car documents and a video of the car to back her claims.