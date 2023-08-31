5 major takeaways from Black Sherif’s interview with CNN

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif

Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif's recently featured in an exclusive interview with CNN following his performance at the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Miami.

The rising star took this opportunity to discuss his music journey and the significant factors that led him to choose a career in the music industry. Here are some key takeaways from the interview.



1. Influences and musical upbringing:



Growing up, Black Sherif's parents played a significant role in shaping his musical tastes. His father introduced him to reggae music, which had a profound impact on him. His mother's affinity for artists like Alpha Blondie and Adane Best also enriched his musical palette.



“My mom and dad love music. The first time I met my dad he put me on reggae music. That feeling was different.



“My mum loves Alpha Blondie and Adane Best, which built my interest in music and taste and stuff. It was very indigenous music and reggae as well as highlife music,” he recalled.



2. Passion and commitment to music:



Black Sherif's passion for music ignited during his high school years. This was after he had tried his hands at different ventures, like football.

He made the bold decision to fully commit to pursuing it as a career immediately after graduating. This determination laid the foundation for his musical journey.



"I just knew right after high school, I was going 100 percent in," he said.



3. Modern Highlife with Reggae influence:



Black Sherif's musical style is deeply rooted in highlife, a cherished genre in Ghana. He described his approach as a blend of modern Highlife with Reggae influences. His desire to maintain the essence of Highlife while infusing his own creativity sets him apart.



“I think I am highlife whatever I do, even most of the rhythms and melodies I use are straight highlife but I didn’t grow back then so this is a modern highlife with reggae influences and stuff," he had said.



4. Solo album creation:



Black Sherif's debut album, "The Villain That I Never Was" stands out for its solo nature. Despite initially considering collaborations, he felt compelled to tell his story independently. The album's creation was a personal journey, allowing him to express his thoughts and experiences fully.

“I made so many songs at that time, and I felt like, the story I was going to tell I could tell it alone, I had plans of getting features in the album, but getting to like 70% of the album, I felt I could do it solo, because I had a lot to talk about,” he explained.



5. Global impact:



Black Sherif's music has garnered global appeal, reaching audiences across continents. From Botswana to India, his songs have resonated with listeners from diverse backgrounds. He expressed humility and surprise at the international recognition, considering his modest beginnings in rural Ghana.



These takeaways highlight Black Sherif's unwavering dedication to his craft, the significant influence of his parents, his unique blend of musical genres, his solo creative process, and the unexpected reach of his music on a global scale.





