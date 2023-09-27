5 other art forms that can put Ghana 'on the map' aside music and movies

Theatre production

The entertainment industry in Ghana has been the topic of many debates on and off social media.

While many have bemoaned the declining state of the once-vibrant movie industry and looked for hope in the music space, this space has its own issues, such as comparisons, lack of support, gatekeeping, etc., which have been cited as issues plaguing the music space.



However, a recent interview by comedian Lekzy DeComic highlighted something: "What if comedy is what would put Ghana on the map?"



While Nigerians have conquered the world with music, there are various other art forms in Ghana that have the potential to propel the country onto the international scene. Let's look at a few.



1. Theatre:



Uncle Ebo Whyte is a household name in the theatre space with his high-quality productions. Many other budding writers and directors are also making a name for themselves. Many have predicted that with the right support, the theatre and live drama production scene in the country have the potential to be as big as the Hamilton musicals.





2. Comedy:



Ghana is no stranger to stand-up comedy sets. The "Night of 1000 Laughs" series, which was highly popular in the 2010s, introduced dozens of Nigerian stand-up comics into the Ghanaian space and helped inspire many others. Today acts like OB Amponsah, DKM, and Lekzy DeComic have been selling out auditoriums with their sets. It’s a no-brainer that the right push can propel these acts to the global stage, possibly even securing a Netflix Special.







3. Animations:

Japan is famous for its Animes and Mangas; the US has reaped billions with its comic book characters, which have spawned comics, video games, animations, and movies. Ghana has the likes of Nasir and Poka House, known for their breathtaking illustrations and animations.



More investments in that sector could lead to the creation of something breathtaking, not just for Ghana but for the world.







4. Dance:



Ghanaian acts like DanceGod Lloyd, Incredible Zigi, Afronita, and Lisa Quama have already dominated the dance scene in West Africa. More could be done to propel them onto the international stage and offer them the much-needed recognition, which would eventually benefit Ghana.

In 2020, DWP Academy, a dance group, was featured in the video of Beyonce for her 'Already' hit song which also featured Ghana's Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale.







5. Illusions:



An untapped market in entertainment in Ghana is that of magic illusions and tricks. America had the likes of Houdini and David Blaine, with British street performer Dynamo turning heads with his world tour. A Ghanaian entering the scene would be something fresh, exciting, and inspiring, especially with the right support and partnerships.



In all, with the focus on music and the immense pressure on Ghanaian artists to reach the same heights as the Nigerians, it seems that other forms of art are being ignored, despite their high potential to "put Ghana on the map.

