5 rare fashion styles by Black Sheriff

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

Some call it street fashion but to others, it is one of the rarest styles to ever debut the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, did not only become a sensation with his unique craft but also an unusual wardrobe that has got many fans talking.



The ‘Kweku the Traveler’ hitmaker has got a simple yet sophisticated sense of fashion which many have described as weird.



He often gives off ‘retro’ vibes as he is predominantly seen in a pair of bootcut jeans with either a pair of skinny long sleeves or a Tee-shirt to match.



Back Sherif’s thin stature does not inhibit him from effortlessly rocking skimpy outfits or sometimes buggy ones.



Blacko is also a sucker for denims and he usually rocks the ripped ones in shorts, two-piece or full-length trousers.



He usually matches his outfits with a pair of boots or sneakers and accessorizes with durags, cowboy hats, black/silver belts, chains and so on.

Check out the photos below.



















