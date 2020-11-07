5 reasons why every new mother should breastfeed their child

File Photo

The month of October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness month or what others describe as “Pink October”.

This is to create awareness for breast cancer, preventive measure and screenings etc.



One of the many ways to protect the breast from cancer especially among women is through breastfeeding according to research.



Breastfeeding has several benefits and advantages for women, babies and even their partners.



Here are 5 key benefits of breastfeeding and why every new mum should do it.



Reduces the risk of breast cancer



Breastfeeding has been noted to reduce the risk of breast cancer. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, breastfeeding reduces the risk if both post- and premenopausal breast cancer.

A publication by Moki Edwin Kindzeka in 2016, indicates that women she interviewed in Cameroon are concerned mostly about the shape of their breast after breastfeeding hence, some only breastfeed for a month while others do not breastfeed at all.



Balanced Diet



In her interview with Dr Evelyn Mah, a pediatric in Yaounde disclosed that breast milk contains all that the baby needs and all one has to do is eat balanced meals and drink a lot of water.



The World Health Organization believes that 800000 lives would be saved if all babies were fed with their mother’s milk until six months.



Antibodies



Breast milk contains antibodies that help the child fight against diseases and helps in the development of the child. World health organization gives support to the idea that mothers should breastfeed their children for a healthy growing child.

Helps in family planning



In a short interview with Dr Eric Boateng of Mount Carmel General Hospital and Fertility Centre, Dawhanya indicated that breast milk serves as a form of family planning method for lactating mothers.



He went further to indicate that babies are at lower risk of allergies. “The first milk produced few days after birth is termed COLOSTRUM and it is normally yellowish in colour, this is very important to the child because it helps protect the child against infection”. He concluded by urging mothers to breastfeed exclusively for six months.



Create a sense of connection with the child



Did you know that breastfeeding creates a connection between child and mother? Well, now you know. Breastfeeding creates a bond between the mother and child hence it is advisable to breastfeed exclusively for six month before the introduction of solids. When solids are introduced do not forget to continue breastfeeding till at least one year.