5 signs that prove your girlfriend might have 'daddy issues'

A girl with 'daddy issues' seeks attention from other men to compensate for her father's absence

When a girl is in a messed up relationship with her dad; usually because her dad’s mean or left, she tends to be attracted to men who will disappoint her in the same way.

According to Social Psychologists, she seeks attention from other men to compensate for the lack of her father’s attention.



However, others believe this is a way to slut-shame a woman to deter her from expressing her sexual interest in a man.



Is it okay to date girls with daddy issues? Well, that’s your choice to make.



These are some traits to expect from a girl with daddy issues.



1. Clinginess.

They tend to sometimes act desperate and crave consistent attention. If you know you are very occupied with other activities, don’t go in for this kind of girl.



2. Dating older men



This is usually the most obvious trait of a girl with daddy issues. Yes, it’s really creepy, but they usually date older men because these men act and feel like her father.



3. She will test you always



This can be frustrating when you have to constantly prove your love to someone. This girl will always want to test your love and will constantly bring up, “what ifs”. She might sometimes push you away to see if you are willing to stay with her.

4. People’s pleaser



She will be there for you like your mother when you feel unwell. Her bedroom game will be usually good since she will want to please and comply with the request of men. She yearns to feel wanted and needed.



5. Distrust.



Get ready to explain why you had a call at 8 in the night. Everything you do is suspicious. You’ll always have to explain that you’re not cheating and you would not leave her. You’ll usually argue over unrealistic issues with her trying to apologize later with sex.



Dating a girl like this sounds mentally draining but it does come with its own perks. She can be caring, loving and affectionate. If you know you can handle some stress, why not? Go in for it. But don’t lead her on and leave her when she’s into you, you’ll only make her worse.