3
Menu
Entertainment

5 signs your girlfriend is for the streets

Party Scene.png File photo of a woman having fun at a party

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

A woman who is for the streets does not want to commit

When I asked some men how to know a babe is for the streets, they were deep in thought and unsure of what the signs were.

A woman who is for the streets isn’t ready for commitment and cannot be tied down. If any man tries, it never ends well because she belongs to everybody and nobody.

Here are some signs:

1. She spends every Sunday at private beaches

If she is always going to these private beaches with different people every Sunday, it is a red flag.

2. Hangs out with artiste and skit makers

This is a red flag shining so brightly. One day she is with a group of musicians and the next day she is with Instagram skit makers. Except she is part of their management, pursuing such women would end in tears.

3. She lives in hotels

Her mirror selfie game in hotels is always on a 100. If she is a business owner, that’s okay, but today she is at Radisson Blu and the next day she is at Oriental hotel, why?

4. She loves Snapchat

Even though I don't use Snapchat, a personal intel tells me Snapchat is a place for debauchery.

5. She does not have a job but her lifestyle is lavish

This may or not mean she is for the streets but if her income does not match her lifestyle means many men are on her case and giving her gifts.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll