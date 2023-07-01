5 signs your girlfriend is for the streets

File photo of a woman having fun at a party

A woman who is for the streets does not want to commit

When I asked some men how to know a babe is for the streets, they were deep in thought and unsure of what the signs were.



A woman who is for the streets isn’t ready for commitment and cannot be tied down. If any man tries, it never ends well because she belongs to everybody and nobody.



Here are some signs:



1. She spends every Sunday at private beaches



If she is always going to these private beaches with different people every Sunday, it is a red flag.

2. Hangs out with artiste and skit makers



This is a red flag shining so brightly. One day she is with a group of musicians and the next day she is with Instagram skit makers. Except she is part of their management, pursuing such women would end in tears.



3. She lives in hotels



Her mirror selfie game in hotels is always on a 100. If she is a business owner, that’s okay, but today she is at Radisson Blu and the next day she is at Oriental hotel, why?



4. She loves Snapchat

Even though I don't use Snapchat, a personal intel tells me Snapchat is a place for debauchery.



5. She does not have a job but her lifestyle is lavish



This may or not mean she is for the streets but if her income does not match her lifestyle means many men are on her case and giving her gifts.