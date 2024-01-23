5 takeaways from Moses Bliss’ proposal to his Ghanaian girlfriend

Moses Bliss (left) kneeling down and putting a ring on his girlfriends's (right) finger

Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang officially proposed marriage to his Ghanaian girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn, who is based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The news of Moses Bliss proposing to his girlfriend dominated conversations on social media after he shared pictures and videos of how he proposed to his Ghanaian girlfriend on his Instagram page.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you five takeaways from Moses Bliss’ proposal to his girlfriend.



1.What you need to know about Moses Bliss



Moses Bliss is one of the popular Nigerian gospel musicians who has gained prominence in recent times.



According to graphiconline.com, Moses Bliss released his first single in January 2017 titled “E No Dey Fall My Hand” and rose to prominence with his hit song “Too Faithful” which was released in June 2019.



In 2020, he won the Loveworld International Music and Arts Award (LIMA 2020) by Chris Oyakhilome for his song “You I Live for”.

2. What you need to know about Moses Bliss’ Girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn



According to graphic.com.gh, Marie Wiseborn whose real name is Marie Agyare, is a lawyer by profession and a member of the Church of Pentecost, London. She is 24 years old.



Also, reports indicate that Marie Wiseborn attended the University of Surrey in UK and graduated from the law school.



She is a dedicated Christian who does not downplay her religious activities and holds them in high esteem.



3. Where the proposal took place



In a video shared by Moses Bliss on his Instagram page, he was standing in an auditorium that looked like a church premises with other people who were spotted playing the instruments.

With the specific name of the venue not indicated by Moses Bliss, it was a well-decorated auditorium that matched the occasion of a marriage proposal.



4. The lyrics of the song Moses Bliss sung when he proposed to his girlfriend



Moses Bliss expressed the level of affection he has for his girlfriend and thanked God for granting him such an amazing partner.



He also vowed to use their union to serve the lord diligently and make the kingdom of God proud through their service.



Finally, Moses Bliss stated that it is a dream come through for his proposal to be accepted by his girlfriend Mare Wiseborn whom he loves most.



Below is the lyric of the song:

“I love you for life. If challenges come, I’ll stay with you. It's me and you till Jesus comes, There no going back, no backing down, we will serve the lord and make the kingdom proud. What more can I ask for? you are all I prayed for woman of the world, you are my dream come true. I love you Ayaya yayaaya . This love is for life, I am loving you for life.”



5. How Moses Bliss and his girlfriend dressed



Moses Bliss was wearing an all-white suit with black bou tie which was blossoming and glowing incredibly.



His Ghanaian girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn, was clad in a fluffy blue dress, which caught the attention of the public.



Watch the videos and pictures of the event below