5 things to know before getting your first tattoo

You have finally decided on getting a tattoo. Good job, it isn’t always an easy decision to make, but here are some things you have to keep in mind before you get that tattoo.

1. Think long and hard



Decide to get a tattoo while 100% sober.



You don’t want to wake up one morning after a drunken night and see that you have drawn a cartoon character on your chest (except it means something to you).



What is something you always want to have with you, something important to you? Then, think of the best place for it, is it your wrists, chest, back, or arms?



2. Research the best tattoo parlours



You obviously won’t go to Ikeja under the bridge, so ask around for the best places you can get a tattoo. Take recommendations from friends who have tattoos.

You don’t want to risk getting a horrible-looking tattoo or worse getting an infection.



3. Save a lot of money



Tattoos don’t come cheap, and you shouldn’t even want to get a cheap one.



Give yourself a savings target so you can get the best tattoo there is.



It’s going to be on your body for a very long time, so don’t be hasty.



4. Brace yourself for the pain

Tattoos are not like a visit to the spa, it might hurt slightly during and after.



If you notice redness or pus, then it may be infected, treat that as soon as possible.



5. Be ready for retouches



Tattoos fade after a while, so keep in mind that you need to retouch them.