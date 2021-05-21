5 unforgettable Ghanaian-International music collaborations

Fuse ODG, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have had great features that catapulted Ghana internationally

• There have been some major collaborations that put Ghana on the world map

• These songs are the biggest Ghanaian-International features to be released in recent times



• Within a short space after their release, these songs received massive airplay on International radio and also topped charts



To identify the top International Ghanaian music collaborations, we throw the spotlight on some popular features with some of the world’s biggest stars in recent times.



One major factor to consider when trying to convince anyone about the growth of Ghanaian music is the fact that there is now an easy music relationship between the artistes and their international counterparts.



Many of these songs have topped music charts, shaken the country and wowed the continent in general.



Although some of these songs have done well, there a few which stood out. These songs have also proven to be the biggest of their peers.

Let’s take a look at the top five collaborations which gave Ghanaian music a mileage on the international music market



Fuse ODG, Ed Sheeran and Mugeez (Boa Me)



UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG’s “Boa Me” which features multiple Grammy winner Ed Sheeran gave him a huge mileage.



Even though songs like “Antenna”, “Dangerous Love” (featuring Sean Paul) and “Million Pound Girl” racked up millions of views and topped charts in the UK, Ed Sheeran’s ability to eloquently deliver his verse in Twi grabbed major headlines. Don’t forget, Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with Fuse on “Bibiaa Be Ye Yie” earned the latter his first Grammy recognition.







Shatta Wale and Beyoncé (Already)

Shatta Wale and Beyonce’s ‘Already’ track off the ‘The Lion King’ album is one of the greatest Ghanaian music collaborations in recent times. Released in 2019, the song was met with massive congratulatory messages from fans, industry players and fellow musicians worldwide.







Stonebwoy and Sean Paul (Most Original)



“Most Original”, a song off Stonebwoy’s “Epistles of Mama” album, featuring Sean Paul, did honours to the Ghanaian music industry, particularly the ‘Reggae/Dancehall’ genre. Even though the BHIM Nation CEO had earlier collaborated with some top Jamaican stars, his feature with Sean Paul gave him a major career boost on the international market.



Meanwhile, Sean Paul has featured Stonebwoy as the only non-Jamaican artist on his 'Live N Livin' album.









Sarkodie and Ace Hood (New Guy)



Although Sarkodie won his first BET and MTV Africa Music Awards before Ace Hood came into the picture, this particular collaboration did its part. The controversies surrounding the collaboration coupled with comparisons, arguments and top reviews from local and international media attracted the needed buzz for his brand in 2015.







Stonebwoy featuring Keri Hilson



Stonebwoy’s “Nominate” off the “Anloga Junction” album made it to Billboard’s ‘World Digital Song Sales’ chart. Debuted at number 19 on the chart, the song featured American singer, Keri Hilson.

It forms part of the 15-track project which dropped on April 24, 2020.



