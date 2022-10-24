0
5 unknown facts about Don Jazzy's ex wife, Michelle Jackson

Don Jazzy And Exwife.png Nigeria music executive, Don Jazzy and his wife, Michelle Jackson

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Don Jazzy's ex-wife, Michelle Jackson is not usually active on social media but there are a few known facts about her private life.

The model and Don Jazzy got married sometime in 2003 and their marriage crashed two years later.

It is no secret that Don Jazzy has several times talked about issues relating to his failed marriage adding that his love for music was the main reason behind it.

While Don Jazzy has become a popular name in Nigeria, Michelle Jackson isn't.

In this article, MyNigeria casts the spotlight on his ex-wife who he describes as a "beautiful soul".

1. She has a son

Jackson has a cute son. Even though the identity of the son’s father is not known he is not Don Jazzy’s child. In March 2019, she shared a photo of her son via her Instagram page and had some cute words for him.

2. She is 42 years old

Michelle turned 42 in October 2022.

3. She is a writer and model

Michelle is quite a multi-talented young lady. She is a writer and when she is not writing, she is busy handling modeling gigs. That’s not all, the 40-year-old mum is also a fashion brand ambassador.

4. She is older than Don Jazzy

When Don Jazzy announced that he was once married, he said he got married at the age of 20 and separated when he was 22. The music star turned 38 in late 2020, while Jackson turned 40 in that same year.

5. Resides in the United Kingdom

Jackson resides in the United Kingdom where she got married to Don Jazzy almost 18 years ago.

Source: mynigeria.com
