5 ways to be romantic in a long distance relationship

If you really intend to make your long-distance work like magic, you can't afford to not take these rules seriously.

Being in a long-distance relationship could indeed be trying and difficult.



There will be days when you’ll long to just be with your significant other, and nights when even video calls will not be enough to fill the void of their absence.



Regardless of this though, you can still make the best of your relationship or marriage in your partner’s absence and the list below is just custom-made for you to achieve that.



1. Extra effort

While couples who see each other every day need to put in the effort, be trusting, considerate, and patient with their partner, being in a long-distance relationship requires you to put in extra effort, be extra-trusting, extra-caring, extra-understanding and a lot more patient with your partner.



2. Fixed meeting time



Couples in this kind of relationship need to have a meeting time that nothing should change. A weekend, a month, or any agreed time that both partners need to religiously follow.



Making a promise to be around and failing to fulfill such promise will add extra tension to a relationship that is being stretched already, and you don’t need that.

And every time you come through, you need to come bearing gifts. Thoughtful, beautiful ones. You can't afford to miss this at any point.



3. Communication







This is important for all couples but more important for you. Couples who have been denied a lot of things because of distance cannot afford to lose communication, too. It’s an absolute NO.

It is not even enough to communicate daily; you need to find a way to keep your daily conversations interesting, open, honest, and even sexy.



That way, the spark will remain alive until you eventually close that distance.



4. The big picture



Instead of letting yourself worry that your partner might be cheating on you where she is, instead of l, focus on the big picture - concentrate on the moments shared together, on the things you will do together on his or her next scheduled visit and other positive thoughts.

5. Make every moment count







Because you won’t be having the same time that other couples have with their significant others, you have to always look for ways to enjoy every second spent together… every meeting, every moment… you have to make it count.



The more happy memories you have, the easier it’ll be to get by.

