5Five didn't pay me for their hit song 'Muje Baya’ - Appietus

Appietus talks about producing 5five's famous song

Veteran music producer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has disclosed that 5Five music group didn't pay him for their hit song "Muje Baya," released in 2010.

In an interview with Citi TV, the producer said that the group had told him they were going to secure money from a sponsor and be back with his payment.



According to Appietus, before he knew it, the song was playing on various radio stations, and his money never came.



“They told me Chale, we don't have the chorus but do it for us, we are going to show it to some big man so he can give us some money, and then we will come and settle things. Also, we will see if we can find someone to feature us there.



“That's what they told me. Before I knew, it the song was on air. They lied to me. That song took about a week to become a big hit. They even forced me to shoot a video,” he disclosed.

He also touched on rumours surrounding the 'Muje Baya' song where he was accused of sampling South African DJ Crido's song ‘Amerido'.



Appietus added that 5five brought the beat to him and asked for it to be sampled which was the first time he had to do something like that.



ADA/BOG