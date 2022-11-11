5th Alewah Festival of Arts starring Akrobeto, OB Amponsah, others slated for Nov. 12

Official artwork for the project

Organisers of the annual Alewah Festival have promised a double dose of fun come November 12, 2022, as they mark the 5th edition of the art festival.

Kofi Nelson, a playwright and the brain behind the concept told Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s E-Forum that the team decided to go beyond the norm and give patrons an experience on the night by producing different kinds of activities on the night.



Aside from a standup comedy which would feature some of Ghana’s best comedians like OB Amponsah, Ebenezer Dwomoh, Jeneral Ntatia, Kojo PJay, Putogo, and Akrobeto, there will be a stage play.



“This year being the 5th anniversary, we’re trying to go wild. So, beyond the stand-up comedy session dubbed ‘Laughter Buffet’, we’re trying to do something unprecedented with the stage play written and directed by myself. It’s a musical theatre based on the works of Kofi Kinaata. We decided to take 19 of his songs to weave the story and perform,” said Kofi Nelson.



“It’s going to be a back-to-back performance on one night. We are running for four hours. The play is titled ‘Sweet Nonsense’” he added.

A week ago, a seminar featuring playwright Uncle Ebo White and a host of others was held as part of the activities outlined for this year.



Mr. Nelson explained that “The event was aimed at mentoring young ones because some of us, we didn’t get that coaching, we had to learn the hard way so if we are gradually finding our feet in the industry, we think it’s right to put those opportunities there for young ones.”



The November 12 event is scheduled to be held at the National Theatre from 5.30 pm.