5th Indomie Fest comes off on Easter Monday at Afua Sutherland Children’s Park

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy is set to take center stage at this year's Indomie Fest on Easter Monday, April 1, at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The internationally acclaimed Ghanaian artist will be headlining the event, organized annually by the beloved noodles brand Indomie, to offer revellers, particularly children and their families, a day filled with unique and exciting festivities to celebrate Easter.



Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including face painting, acrobatic displays, bouncy castles, trampolines, train rides, and more. The highlight of the day will be Stonebwoy's performance, promising to captivate fans and create lasting memories.



Additionally, there will be singing and dancing competitions, providing children with the opportunity to showcase and discover their talents.

Indomie Fest also serves as an excellent platform to indulge in a variety of dishes prepared with Indomie noodles. Patrons will have the chance to sample these nutritious meals and may even learn some recipes to try at home.



Organizers are encouraging parents not to miss out on this opportunity to bond with their children and are expecting a large turnout. The choice of Stonebwoy, with his massive following, ensures entertainment for both children and adults alike.