6 funny videos of Akrobeto as he celebrates 60th birthday

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spotlight has been put on Mr. Akwasi Boadi, popularly known in Ghanaian showbiz circles as ‘Akrobeto’ as he marks his 60th birthday today.

The ‘ever green’, bubbly actor has successfully carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian entertainment space as a consummate entertainer.

Transitioning from stage comedy with the likes of Bob Okala and then as one of the pioneers of Kumawood and then finally into the media space, Akrobeto has over the years contributed his quota to the entertainment industry.

Leveraging his talent as a comic actor, Akrobeto’s transition into the media space has projected him further as he has gathered a large fanbase locally and worldwide with his popular ‘Real News’ show on UTV.

As the legend marks his 60th birthday today November 18, 2022, let's take a look at some of his popular videos below.











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
