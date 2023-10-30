6 takeaways from Shatta Wale’s interview with the BBC

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

'Dancehall King' Shatta Wale showed up at the BBC studios where he opened up about his struggle with being a star and other candid revelations.

From GhanaWeb’s monitoring of the interview, here are some six takeaways.



1. Why he started Shaxi



Shatta Wale launched his flagship ride-hailing service in December 2021 as a solution to unemployment in the country.



“I did that due to the economic status in the country; when you look at the system and how people are complaining about the economy, I saw that God has blessed me and I wanted to give back to society.



2. Biggest regret in life

Shatta Wale disclosed that he regrets not pursuing a career in law. He added that he would do so when he gets the money.



3. Why he has outbursts on social media



To Shatta, being a celebrity is tough, as he can’t go out anytime he wants for fear of causing a stir. His need to feel normal eventually influences him to clap back harshly on social media, as it gives him a sense of being on the “streets”.



He said: “Sometimes I feel like I want to eat fufu in a chop bar or a public place but I don't get that and that's a huge problem for me. So that's why when people get at me on social media, I just go live and just speak to them like I'm on the street.”



4. Would he venture into politics?

Shatta Wale revealed his dreams of making a positive impact on society, expressing a desire to serve the people.



“I have a dream and that dream is really big," he said. "Whether politics or anything, I would love to be there. Why are politicians there? They are there for the people, so if Shatta can also create something, build it and come back to the people and say, Let's build this together. I believe they will see that I have a reference; they can refer to whatever I've done and say, Shatta can be a good politician.”



5. Food he wouldn't mind eating forever



He simply answered “kenkey”, a local staple food.



6. Favourite lyrics of all time

Vybz Kartel - Mana Musa Money



