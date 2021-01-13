60% of creative arts businesses fail in Ghana due negative attitude – Bnoskka

Creative Arts Business Consultant Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr aka BNOSKKA has made an interesting statement on why Entertainment businesses fail in Ghana.

Speaking on Kasapa Entertainment Show with Eddie Ray last weekend, he said research conducted on “Identifying Success Determining Factors of Creative Arts Business in Ghana” reveals that when talent and all other factors are compared it is noted that negative attitude alone causes 60% of why entertainment business fails in Ghana.



According to Bnoskka, the scope of the research embodies Film Actors/Actresses, Musicians, Artists, Verbal/Non-Verbal Entertainers, Singers, Film/Music Crews, Industry Players, and Consumer/End Users.



The negative attitude of these personalities becomes one of the success determining factors of Creative Arts Business in Ghana.



Creativity is not an equation but a process of functional attitude, inquiry, imagination, knowledge, evaluation, linking old ideas into a new one and packaging customized products through innovation. But this process becomes imperative to measurement thereby the creativity formula.



Bnoskka further argued by quoting Ralph Marston who said “Excellence is not a skill, it’s an attitude” if anyone says that excellent skills translate to business, then it’s true but success and sustainability of skill marking profit after balancing payment and receipt is not guaranteed in the presence of negative attitude.

There are lots of unreported cases that sometimes a glimpse of it appears on radio/tv where producers accuse artist as ungrateful, artist accuses producers of exploiting them and lacks empirical evidence of contracts issues and transacted business claims.



It is true, ignorance is one of the factors but the magnitude of negative attitude is a factor of great concern that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture should spearhead as attitude reformation.



Bnoskka suggested a one-year “Attitude Reconciliation Forum” For Ghana Creative Arts Industry for 2021/2022. Adding that it has become imperative to form “Attitude Reconciliation for Ghana Creative Arts Industry for 2021 and 2022.



“Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.” So we need to take attitudinal education serous to curtail the unfortunate nuisance we encounter in the industry.