7 ‘blazing hot’ bikini photos of Fantana that fans drool over

Ghanaian singer, Fantana stuns in different set of bikinis

All credit to her banging body and smooth skin, Fantana has been dropping back-to-back jaw-dropping bikini photos on Instagram.

After admitting to undergoing liposuction, the ‘African Lady’ singer has gained more confidence in flaunting her curves on Instagram.



From sexy swimsuits to two-pieced bikinis, the former ‘Ruftown Records’ signee lately has been turning heads by displaying her butt, snatched waist, and flat tummy on social media.



Not forgetting that she mostly rocks bikinis purchased from luxury stores such as Fendi, Burberry, and many others.



It can be recalled that on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2022, Fantana flooded the internet with pictures of her, adorned in red laced lingerie whiles holding a bouquet.



Although a section of the public have condemned her new habit of showing too much skin on social media, several others appear to have been enjoying the sensual view on her Instagram feed.



Check out the posts below:



























Watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







EB/BOG