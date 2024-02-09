7 facts about Chef Smith, who is cooking for 50 days in new Guinness World Record attempt

Chef Smith has targeted 1200 hours of cooking to break the current attempt held by Alan Fisher

In the last two months in Ghana alone, there have been more than one attempt by Ghanaians at setting their own records for the prestigious Guinness World Records.

From Afua Asantewaa who dazzled many Ghanaians with her forceful attempt at being breaking the record for the longest singing marathon (singathon) by an individual in the world; to Chef Faila, whose determination in her cooking attempt (cookathon) further impressed the rest of the citizenry, there has been a new attempt on the block.



While not much public attention has been given to the cookathon attempt currently being embarked on by Executive Chef Ebenezer Smith (Millennium Chef Smith), there are some interesting things to know about what he is doing.



1. Executive Chef Ebenezer Smith is also known as Millennium Chef



2. He made his first attempt at getting approval from the Guinness World Records in July 2023 but was unsuccessful



3. He tried again in September 2023 and got approved for February 2024



4. He began his cookathon attempt on February 1, 2024

5. He initially set to break the record by cooking for 360 hours equivalent to 30 days non-stop



6. His cookathon is happening at a shopping center (Amadia Shopping Center) on the Community 18 Road of Spintex



7. He extended his initial 360 hours of cooking to 1200 hours, in 50 days as a way of beating a similar attempt by a Canadian-based Nigerian, Beauty Obasuyi, who cooked for 448 unofficial hours



Meanwhile, the cookathon attempt has not yet received the needed attention it should be getting, with many online users describing the apathy towards this to the fact that there was no need for him to have been trying to break a fellow Ghanaian’s efforts in the same field of world records.



The current cookathon record is held by Irish Alan Fisher.



AE