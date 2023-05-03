7 out of 8 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' nominees who have totally gone mute, failed to campaign for votes

2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year nominees

This year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been described as keenly competitive especially the 'Artiste of the Year' category which has eight nominees.

Some fans of the nominees, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, and Joe Mettle, have brought to the attention of the public how their favourites have supposedly 'neglected' the award over their decision to not campaigning for votes like in previous times.



With just 4 days to the 24th edition of the VGMA, Piesie Esther is the only musician among the eight to have widely publicized her nomination and called on her fans to vote for her.



A trip to the social media pages of these musicians shows how they are busily promoting their brand- a new single or album.



The likes of Black Sherif and Sarkodie seem to throw more light on their tour outside Ghana, with Stonebwoy dedicating his social media platforms to his '5th Dimension' released on April 28.



Although it is not a requirement for a VGMA nominee to officially publish materials to announce their nominations, some concerned followers say their move does not encourage them.

King Promise, KiDi and Joe Mettle have no evidence of their multiple nominations on their social media platforms. And in the case of Camidoh who is a 'culprit' of this trend, his manager, George Britton back in March congratulated him for securing nine nominations at the VGMA through his hard work.



The 'Artiste of the Year' category is undoubtedly the biggest recognition at the Ghana Music Awards with the reigning champion being KiDi.



The 2020 'Artiste of the Year', Kuami Eugene in an April 2023 interview on the Delay Show, highlighted the importance of the title. He disclosed how winning it catapulted him to a higher level.



"It was through Artiste of the Year that I got the deal with Adonko Next Level; I signed with itel; I even did something with Stanbic Bank, and so it helps. It pushed my brand to another level," Kuami revealed.





Check out some reactions below:





But why does it look like this year’s VGMA Artist of the Year is between Blacko and Piesie Esther?



Sarkodie had an amazing year and can take it home easily, or we think he doesn't really like it, or what? — Tilly Akua Nipaa????✍️???? (@tillyakuanipaa) April 30, 2023













OPD/BB