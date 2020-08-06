Entertainment

7 times Serwaa Amihere made controversial headlines

TV personality Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere is a 30-year-old Ghanaian newscaster with GhOne TV.

Just like Wendy Shay, Serwaa in her field is always making headlines oftentimes in ways that spark a wild conversation on social media.



Accordingly, here are seven times Miss Amihere made headlines that became hot topics on social media particularly micro blogging site Twitter.



Relationship with King Promise:



Just when the Gh One TV newscaster was making waves with her hot photos on social media with gossips wondering which man is blessed to have her, reports surfaced that she was in a secret relationship with singer King Promise.







The two has however not confirmed the news but they were publicly spotted once together.



Backfired interview with Strongman:





Serwaa Amihere made headlines in 2019 when an interview she had with Strongman over his beef with Medikal backfired.



During the interview, she asked Strongman if he would apologize for the jabs he threw that Fella Makafui was sleeping with East Legon old men.



Viewers claimed her interview was biased and even called for Gh One TV to take her off the screens.



Comment on betting:







In 2019, the Gh One TV newscaster left some media users angry when she asked if betting is becoming a national crisis with any impact on the youth.

Social media users, especially those who are into betting, found Serwaa's question as hallow and misleading.



Hence she was severely trolled, fast forward, in 2020 Serwaa became an ambassador to a betting company and equally reignited attacks on her over her 2019 comment.



Accusing Kofi Kapito Of Sexually Assaulting Her:







At the 2019 RTP Awards, the founder of Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, whilst on stage to present an award, spotted out Serwaa among the audience and he said: "Serwaa Amihere, look at your butt, nice". The following morning, Serwaa called out Mr Kapito and said his comment is a sexual assault to her.



Slip of tongue nn live TV:





WTF did this Dada Awu thing to Serwaa Amihere because she said “running soap” instead of running water on TV? ???? pic.twitter.com/K5Vpv64Eo4 — King Sel (@SelTheBomb) April 17, 2020

Serwaa Amihere whilst advising her viewers on COVID-19 safety protocols, mistakenly said: "wash your hands under running soap and water".



Her error turned into a wild mockery on social media as she was teased for her slip of the tongue.



Rumoured body enhancement:







Out of the blue throwback photos of the curvaceous newscaster popped up on social media and it shows that she wasn't endowed as she is now. That sparked rumours that she may have undergone the knife to enhance her body.



'Embarrassing' interview with Kojo Opong Nkrumah:



This morning, 5th August 2020, Serwaa Amihere has once again picked the number one trending spot on Twitter.

This is due to critics who are criticizing her for poor interviewing skills.



This was after her interview with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.





Journalism goes beyond wearing nice makeup and expensive wigs oo. Don’t interview Kojo Oppong Nkrumah unprepared, he’ll disgrace you!!! See how Serwaa Amihere embarrassed herself on TV!!! pic.twitter.com/QEVXsFBFvJ — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 5, 2020

