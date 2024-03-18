78% of American Gospel artistes are gay - Sonnie Badu claims

Gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian pastor and gospel musician Sonnie Badu has claimed that a significant percentage of American gospel musicians are part of the LGBT+ community.

Sonnie Badu, who is also the lead pastor of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, revealed this in an interview on Accra FM. He claimed that about 78% of American gospel musicians and pastors are involved in LGBT+ activities.



"In America, about 78% of gospel musicians there are gay; most of these popular musicians that we play their songs on our airwaves and in our churches are into LGBT activities. If you get to know them you won't play their songs again. Even some of the bishops that we follow and listen to are involved in LGBT activities," he said.



He said he was once warned by a fellow gospel musician not to interfere in such matters.



"One of the gospel musicians even warned me to mind my business when I see the things they're involved in because they know I am conservative," he said.



Sonnie Badu also expressed his concerns over the influence of the LGBT+ agenda, which he said is present in various aspects of society, including media, education, and entertainment.

He stated that subtle messages are conveyed through seemingly innocent cartoons, which has led him to restrict such content in his household.



"This LGBT+ agenda is not just in Ghana, it's everywhere, it's in many countries, in their books, schools, cartoons, etc.



Personally, in my house, my children don't watch cartoons again. These innocent cartoons are now subtly sending messages to our children. It's disturbing as a parent," he said.



Meanwhile, the anti-LGBT+ Bill passed by parliament on February 28, 2024, still awaits presidential assent.



The Bill aims to make it illegal to practice or promote LGBT+ activities, and prosecutors could face 3 to 5 years in prison.

Watch the video here







