7th '5th August' track: Lyrical Joe's birthday bombshell shakes Ghana's music scene

Lyrical Joe, a standout talent in Ghana's music scene, has once again marked his birthday with a special gift for his fans; the 7th installment of his "5th August" series.

This yearly tradition, which began in 2017, has become a major event eagerly anticipated by his followers.



Each year, Lyrical Joe presents his fans with a fresh rap song, showcasing his lyrical prowess and commitment to his craft.



His 5th edition of the series not only won the hearts of his fans but also garnered critical acclaim, leading to Joe being crowned BEST RAPPER at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



This recognition is a testament to his hard work and the impact he's had on the Ghanaian music scene.



This year's track continues his legacy of delivering high quality music.

Just like its predecessors, it's set to make waves and further cement Lyrical Joe's position as one of Ghana's finest rappers.



Watch the Music video below:




