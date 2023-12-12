7th edition of Western Music Awards slated for December 24

The 7th edition of the event is slated for December 24, 2023

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have slated 24th December, 2023 for the seventh edition of the awards which celebrates creative arts players from and operating in Western and Western North Regions.

The seventh edition of the awards will be held at the Kingstel Hotel at Apolo in Takoradi.



This year’s edition of the awards has a total of 30 categories with the flagship being the “Artiste of the Year.” One of the notable categories which is widely anticipated is the “Lifetime Achievement Award” which celebrates a creative arts player with over 15 years of relevance in the industry.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the awards, Nana Kwesi Coomson, “A total of 15 artistes from five genres have been billed to perform this year. Legendary Ben Brako, Paulina Oduro, Rev. Charlie Sam, Fameye, Aya RamziB, Yaw Lucaz, Bobo Dada Bee, Debby Sway, Linkup Daddy, Corbina Saah, Sally M, Fiifi Lattex, Betterdays Gad and Omar X are the listed artistes this year’’.



“This year’s venue affords us the opportunity to create a lasting experience for our patrons by introducing interesting side attractions before the red carpet and even the main event. With the tagline, 'This is Music,' this year’s awards will be broadcasted on all social media handles – 'Western Music Awards Ghana' on Facebook and YouTube and that of affiliate media stations,” Mr. Coomson noted.