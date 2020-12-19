8 Hip-hop performances by Medikal to win 2021 Best Rap Artiste

Rapper Medikal

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Africa’s award-winning rap artiste Medikal has been tipped as fans favorite to dominate rap related categories in upcoming music awards in his home country, Ghana. Known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, Medikal, is one of Ghana’s heavyweight hip hop musicians who has joined the movement to take drip music from Africa to the world.

He has churned out top quality lyrics-filled rap verses on songs as well as features by mostly up and coming rap artistes.



2021, the best rap categories in the various awards industry will be tougher with the advent of “kumerica drip” which has taken an astonishing global storm. The streets have been well entertained with good lyrics, well-structured flow, and heavy beats by cats from rap various neighborhoods — especially by young up and coming artistes.



This puts Medikal up next to rap legends like Sarkodie, Manifest, Joey B, and others who over the years have inked their lyrical prowess on the mind of Ghanaians with their back to back rap verses.



Taking into consideration the above opinion, we compiled the following 8 Top Rap Performances by Medikal to win him Best Rapper categories in 3 Music awards and the VGMAs, in 2021.

1. Ghost







2. Akobam





3. La Hustle







4. Yaazo





5. Konkonsa







6. 50





7. Nonsense







8. Hustle





