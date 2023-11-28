8 best things to do in Accra, Ghana

The Independence Square

Source: Lakeside Estate

Unlock a world of exploration and excitement with our guide to the best things to do in Accra. Delve into the heart of this vibrant city, where culture, history, and entertainment intertwine to create an unforgettable experience.

Join us on this journey as we unveil hidden gems, explore iconic landmarks, and savor the finest flavors, all while immersing ourselves in the enchanting allure of Greater Accra.



1. Discover the Rich Heritage of Jamestown



Jamestown, a historical district in Accra, is a treasure trove of Ghana’s past. Stroll through the charming cobblestone streets lined with colonial-era architecture, and you’ll find iconic sites like the Jamestown lighthouse. This picturesque structure offers breathtaking coastline views and serves as a beacon of Accra’s maritime history.







2. Immerse Yourself in Art and Culture at Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum







Pay homage to Ghana’s first president at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, a grand monument surrounded by lush gardens. This cultural landmark not only commemorates Nkrumah’s legacy but also celebrates the nation’s journey to independence. The adjacent museum offers an insightful collection of artifacts and exhibits detailing Ghana’s struggle for freedom.

3. Bask in the colors of Makola Market



For an authentic local experience, Makola Market is a must-visit. This bustling market showcases the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian life, with stalls brimming with textiles, crafts, spices, and fresh produce. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, interact with friendly locals, and take home a piece of Accra’s vibrant culture.



4. A Soothing Retreat at Labadi Beach







Indulge in relaxation at Labadi Beach, where golden sands meet the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Guinea. This idyllic stretch of coastline offers the perfect blend of tranquility and recreational activities. Whether you’re lounging under the sun, enjoying water sports, or savoring local delicacies at beachside cafes, Labadi Beach promises a rejuvenating experience.



5. Exploring the Wonders of the Arts Center





The Arts Centre stands as a hub of creativity and craftsmanship in Accra. Admire the intricate handiwork of local artisans as you explore a diverse array of traditional and contemporary art pieces, textiles, and sculptures. Engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and acquire unique souvenirs that encapsulate the essence of Ghanaian artistry.



6. Savor Authentic Flavors and Culinary Delights







Ghanaian cuisine celebrates flavours, and no visit is complete without indulging in its culinary delights. From the spicy warmth of jollof rice to the savoury goodness of banku and tilapia, the local food scene is a journey for your taste buds. Visit local eateries and street stalls to savor these traditional dishes, each bite a testament to Ghana’s rich culinary heritage.



7. Lakeside Marina Park







Marina Park is one of the best recreational centers in Ghana, located around Lake Kalmoni at Lakeside Estate, Accra. You can enjoy amazing things at the park, including boat riding, horseback riding, quad biking, a canopy walk, a playground, etc.

8. A Glimpse into Nature at Aburi Botanical Gardens







Escape the urban hustle and venture to the serene Aburi Botanical Gardens. This lush oasis is a sanctuary of exotic plants, colourful flowers, and tranquil pathways. Take a leisurely stroll through the gardens, breathe in the fresh air, and embrace the natural beauty that Aburi offers.



9. Engage in History at the W.E.B. Du Bois Center







Delve into history at the W.E.B. Du Bois Center, dedicated to the legacy of the renowned civil rights activist and scholar. The center’s museum offers insightful exhibits about Du Bois’ life and the Pan-African movement, making it an educational and thought-provoking experience.

