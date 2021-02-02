8 instances Sista Afia’s huge breasts have ‘confused’ social media users

Francisca Gawugah also known as Sista Afia, is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

Whether on Instagram, on the red carpet, or at any other event, more and more celebrities are taking a stand against the Ghanaian culture, damning all the consequences and baring their breasts on social media.

Over the years, these celebrities have mastered the art of showing their cleavages, and Ghanaian singer Sista Afia actively plays a role in such.



The ‘jeje’ singer who almost always participates has in recent times been a topic for discussion amidst several backlashes for exposing her breasts in almost every outfit she rocks.



It was with this frustration she once decided to seek the opinions of Ghanaians on what to do to her breasts to prevent them from always trooping out of her clothes.



“Thinking of having a breast reduction anaa mosi daabi…?” she wrote on Twitter sometime in 2020.



Despite admitting in several interviews that her boobs are not the reason she is in the limelight, the Ghanaian singer seizes every opportunity to capture the minds of her fans with her huge tities.



With that being said, GhanaWeb has pulled these magical lists of boob pictures by the Ghanaian singer: