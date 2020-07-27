Entertainment

8 most talked about Ghanaian celebrity pregnancies

Nana Ama McBrown, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaians celebrate the news of birth and expectation of the children of their favourite celebrities because they give out plenty to talk about during and beyond pregnancy.

While some of these pregnancy show offs may be for media hype and speculation, others are subjected to controversies because these women are either ‘single’ or because they finally got pregnant after several times of trying.



These pregnant female celebrities however, go the extra mile to hire the services of a photographer for what is termed as a ‘Maternity photo shoot’.



Some hide their bump all through the period and release pictures of it months after the baby has been born. Perhaps, for the fear that they might be bewitched.



GhanaWeb compiles some celebrity pregnancies which sparked interest over a period



Nana Ama McBrown



Nana Ama McBrown welcomed her first child at age 45 in Canada in 2019 after three years of marriage and several failed attempts.



The A-list actress who gave birth to a baby girl couldn’t hide her joy as she shared pictures of her baby bump after having her baby. However, she recently came under attack after video of her passionately kissing her baby “Maxin” flooded social media. Critics were of the view that the affection shown towards her baby was rather too much.







Yvonne Nelson





Yvonne Nelson welcomed her baby girl, Ryn Roberts on 29th October 2017. The actress kept her pregnancy from the public eye and shared photos of her baby bump after she delivered her baby.



Following the birth of her child, it was alleged that Yvonne snatched her ‘baby daddy,’ from a Nigerian fashion model, Keera Harrison.



Ms. Harrison claimed the man at the centre of the controversy, a British photographer, named Jamie Roberts, is her husband.



Oheneyere Gifty Anti







Oheneyere Gifty Anti gave birth to a healthy baby girl on 11th August 2017 at an old age, an act many have described as a miracle.



The 50-year-old Ace TV presenter who is currently married to Chief of Adumasa Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, took to social media to announce her pregnancy as she couldn’t hide her joy.



She became a beacon of hope to most childless women who still have hopes of giving birth.

Gifty Dumelo







Gifty Dumelo, wife of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo welcomed their baby boy (John Dumelo jnr) a few months after their marriage ceremony in 2018.



The wedding became the talk of town, especially as people wondered and looked forward to the woman who was going to be Mrs. Dumelo.



It was proven that the rumours which were flying around that John's wife was pregnant before their marriage were true, taken into consideration the fact that he was born after just five months of marriage.



Tracy Boakye







Actress Tracey Boakye announced the arrival of her second child on social media on May 14, 2020.



The actress who had kept the pregnancy away from the public shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram handle with the caption “Thank you Lord. My second Angel is in! IT’S A GIRL!”

Kafui Danku







The actress welcomed her beautiful first child, Lorde Pitcher on 26th October 2016. Prior to her delivery, she suffered one stillbirth and three miscarriages.



Kafui Danku who is married to an older white man, described her daughter as a living testimony of God’s promise as she shared photos of her baby bump to express her gratitude to God.



Strongman's Girlfriend, Nana Ama







The Ghanaian Rapper and his girlfriend, Nana Ama welcomed a new baby girl on August 21, 2019.



The rapper took to social media to announce the good news in a post which read;



“You have been a blessing to my life, my little Angel. SIMONA LAWRESHIA OSEI, daddy loves you baby girl. #UpsAndDownsVideo drops at 10am tomorrow. Get ready fam”, he posted.

Tracy and Sarkodie's new baby







After being stranded outside the country for nearly three months, rapper Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, and their daughter Titi arrived home but with a second child.



In a Father's Day post on June 21, 2020, the Tema-born rapper finally confirmed he has a new baby boy.



Earlier this year, the rapper denied rumours of his wife giving birth to a baby boy in the United States.



This was after fans flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages having sighted publications in that regard.

