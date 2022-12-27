8 times Afia Schwarzenegger trended on social media

Afia Schwarzenegger

Arguably the most controversial female personality in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Afia Schwarzenegger, seemed to have had a thrilling and interesting year.

From being an internet trendsetter to going ghost mode on the internet.



Here is a picture story of some major happenings in the life of Afia Schwarzenegger in recent times.







At the beginning of 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger was simply what you would describe as a pacesetter when it comes to internet trends. She began the year trolling pastors who were unable to give prophecies, due to a warning from IGP Dampare, that all pastors who give doom prophecies would be mandated to provide evidence else would be made to face the full rigours of the law.





Afia Schwarzenegger grieving over the loss of her dad at his funeral ceremony. The funeral was attended by some movie stars and socialites.







Afia Schwarzenegger was exposed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare that she did not donate GHS50,000 to the socialite for her dad’s funeral. This was after the actress had published a video on social media that Frema Osei-Opare had donated to the tune of GHS50K.







This picture went viral when Afia Schwarzenegger and her former friend, Nana Tornado were at each other’s throat. Funny enough, the exact reason for which they were ‘beefing’ wasn’t known. Afia Schwar made some comments that suggested Tornado was a homosexual and in returns he gave him the famous name, ‘Asibolanga’.





Afia Schwarzenegger decided to take on Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, briefly after the latter employed Delay, a long time rival of the socialite. According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Chairman Wontumi was ungrateful.







In this picture, an aggrieved Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the feared Nogokpo shrine to prove her innocence. This, was after some internet users described her as a liar for claiming she has had sexual intimacy with Chairman Wontumi.





Court orders for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger for breaching a gag order imposed on her by the court preventing her from talking about Chairman Wontumi.







Finally, after several jabs against her and her late father, songstress Mzbel has decided to reply Afia Schwarzenegger by releasing a hit single dubbed, ‘Asibolanga’



