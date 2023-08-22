8 ways to ask for sex for the first time from a woman

Whether you’re seeing a woman casually or have been dating for a while, you might be wondering how to ask her to ‘get jiggy in the sheets’ with you.

In this case, Ghanaian YouTuber, Jessica Opare Saforo, has shared some tips on how to ask for sex in a way that feels natural while and precise.



On her channel, she walked men through exactly what to say, how to keep an appearance and several other tips that make women more comfortable in the bedroom.



These tips are captured below:



Personal hygiene



There is no doubt that women routinely rank poor hygiene in men as one of the biggest turnoffs in the bedroom.



Unlike trying to impress a lady with your sexual prowess, grooming and good hygiene are simple habits that are essential.



A good hygiene routine can result in improved sex life as well as stimulates oral sex.

Grooming, quick showers, good scents and keeping the genitals clean among others are one of the surest ways to appeal to a lady a man intends to get intimate with.



Use clear and respectful language



Asking for sex directly may seem easier, but it does require a certain kind of relationship.



It has to be communicated with respect, pampering, a good tone and as clear as possible.



Establish consent



It is important to always ask for consent before you begin having sex. Don't just assume. Clear verbal communication and being attentive to a partner’s needs, mood, and body language are all important to ensure consent. Men should always endeavour to be attentive to their new female partners.



Engage in conversations

It is important to establish trust and intimacy first with easier conversations before ‘getting it down’.



Build up conversations on the right spots to touch, what works for her body, and limits before you proceed to have sex.



It’s helpful to be clear and intentional about you and your partner’s preferences and boundaries so that when the time comes, you will have a lot of information already.



Spot the sexual tensions



Sexual tension occurs when two individuals interact and feel sexual desire, yet no sexual activity happens.



You probably have had conversations about sex several times with this lady but it is important to find out if there’s a mutual feeling of ‘sexual tension’.



It could be a sneaky eye contact, a little naughty talk, lingering touches, or a compliment with a hint of sex, just try and find out if she is on the same page as you.

The environment



Creating a nice space is one of the most important steps towards having a good time with your woman.



Creating an intimate environment helps trigger and enhances the mood for sex, which is especially helpful if you’re engaging in the act for the first time.



That’s not all, it also helps if the ‘lady in question’ has a lower libido.



“The more conducive the environment is, the more likely you are to have a green light,” Jessica OS.



Timing



Make sure you’re both in a positive stress-free mindset before having sex.

Don’t proceed to have sex with a lady if she has a troubled mind, is upset, or clearly not on the same page as you.



The delivery



If you want her to come back for more, then you need to make her first experience with you worthwhile.



Don’t rush, take your time and never make it about you.







