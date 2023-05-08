18
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife

Dominic Fobih Wife.jfif Dominic Fobih with his newly-wedded wife

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Member of Parliament for Assin South and former Minister of Education has married again.

Reports say the new wife is a 27-year-old young woman. The marriage, according to a source close to the family, is the politician's 9th union.

A short video clip from the occasion captured the politician cum educationist in a kente cloth happily dancing with his new wife who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

Holding his wife's waist with his right hand, while the woman had her hands on his shoulders, the two danced to Dada KD's love song 'Fatia Fata Nkrumah' amid cheers from the audience.

An appreciation message that came with their picture read: "Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives. Mr and Mrs Fobih."

Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.

He was once a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.

BB/SEA

