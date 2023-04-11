0
Menu
Entertainment

87-year-old spiritualist who asked a little boy to suck his tongue apologizes

DALAI LAMA TONGUE.png Dalai Lama 'tongue-kissing' a little boy at an event

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has apologized after being slammed on social media for asking a little boy to suck his tongue at an event.

Netizens on social media have expressed disgust, after chancing on the said video which has since gone viral on Twitter.

But reacting to the numerous backlashes he has since encountered, his office has issued a statement apologizing to the boy and his family as well as individuals across the world, for the hurt his actions may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” parts of the statement read.

Background

At an event, a young boy approached the popular Buddhist leader cum YouTuber, and asked, “Can I hug you?”

The spiritual leader then invited the boy on stage and pointed to his cheek and said, “first here,” prompting the boy to give him a hug and a kiss.

The Dalai Lama then pointed to his lips, and said: “then I think finally here also.” He then pulls the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth.

“And suck my tongue,” he said after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.

Although the identity of the boy is not known, he was at an event with the M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Indian real estate company M3M Group based in Dharamshala, India, where the Dalai Lama lives.









Read the statement below:



EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha