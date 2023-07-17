8th EMY Africa Awards nominations announced

EMY Africa Awards honoree, Adjetey Anang, and TV host and actress, Sika Osei

Source: EMY Africa Awards

The organizers of the annual EMY Africa Awards have announced the nominations for the competitive categories (public voting categories) for the 8th edition of the prestigious awards event set to be hosted on Saturday, 14th October 2023 in Accra, Ghana. It’s strictly a black-tie event.

The nomination announcement was hosted by actor and two-time EMY Africa Awards honoree, Adjetey Anang, and TV host and actress, Sika Osei. Nominees for five competitive awards were announced – Man of the Year – Music, Discovery of the Year, Actor of the Year, Man of the Year, Sport, and Designer of the Year.



The nomination announcement was broadcast live on Joy Prime TV and Joy FM and was also streamed live on YouTube via the EMY Africa network.



For MAN OF THE YEAR – MUSIC, Black Sheriif, Camidoh, Kidi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy secured their spots in the nomination.



The nominees for the Actor of the Year category are Adjetey Annang, Tobi Bakre, Bill Asamoah, Anthony Woode, and Chidi Mokome.

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR nomination has names like JayRay Ghartey (JayRay Fashion)



Andrew Mackenzie (Jesu Segun London), Elikem Kumordzie (Elikem the Tailor), Free the Youth, and Kenneth Tetteh.



For the MAN OF THE YEAR – SPORTS category, Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Mohammed Kudus, and Abraham Mensah made the list.



Whilst the DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR category nominees include Manuel Koranteng, Paul Ninson, Perez Musik, and Mohammed Kudus.

According to the hosts, to vote for your favorite nominee to win at this year’s awards, visit www.emyafrica.com and vote or like the nominee’s post on the @emyafrica Instagram page or text EMY plus the nominee’s name and category to 1393. Voting is free and ends on Friday, 6th October 2023.



The honorary awards winners will be unveiled and honored at the main awards event, spanning categories such as; Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Magnate Award, Humanitarian Award, Young Achiever Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Diasporan Award, Continental Icon Award, The Technology Award, Woman of the Year, The Guardian Award, Health Award, and the Agriculture Award.



Kojo Soboh, Founder and Executive Director of EMY Africa announced during the nomination announcement show that EMY Africa will be holding a soirée in Lagos, Nigeria, in August, as part of the build-up activities for this year’s awards.



The EMY Africa Awards, one of Africa’s most prestigious Awards events celebrates distinguished gentlemen in diverse fields making an impact in society.

The event also gives complementary awards and honors to women who have positively impacted society. The last seven editions of the awards have been very successful in bringing together some great and distinguished men and women in Ghana and all over the world for recognition in their chosen fields.



Past winners of the EMY Africa Awards include ex-President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Togbe Afede XIV, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Sir Sam Jonah, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Alex Dadey, Kwame Bamfo, Abedi Pele, Azumah Nelson, Boris Kodjoe, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, Tony Elumelo, Adebola Williams, Lanre Olusola, Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ayo Animashaun, and impactful women such as Marufatu Abiola Bawuah, Ellen Hagan, Patricia Obo-Nai and Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.



Last year, the EMY Africa Awards honored the revered businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, as the Man of the Year.

















